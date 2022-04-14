ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Litter in storm drains led to flash flooding, city says

By Lakiya Scott, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after heavy, steady rain wreaked havoc in parts of Memphis, leaving area roads swamped with inches of water, residents want answers about why the flooding happened in the first place.

A City of Memphis spokesperson said litter that residents throw out on the side of the road clogs up the drains.

On the other hand, residents said the problem can’t only be blamed on them, but that all parties play a role.

”I don’t know if you can just blame the citizens, but it’s a bit of both I guess,” said Memphis resident James Murry, “it would be nice if they would clean them out.”

According to Memphis Public Works, the city has about 70,000 drains to maintain.

They said residents throw leaf clippings, and even pour motor oil and grease down the drains causing backups and flooding much like what we saw yesterday.

Memphis resident George Rutschman said the rain was so heavy, that flooding overtook his community, causing his trash bags to float down the block.

“There was so much rain that they floated around the corner, which is pretty amazing in and of itself because that would have been 100 feet, there was that much water,” Rutschman said.

The Public Works Department does offer a solution.

You can report storm drain debris and request someone come out to clear your location by calling 311 or 901-357-0100.

They also ask if you observe anyone disposing of lawn clippings or other waste into the storm drainage system to call the Storm Water Department at 901-636-4349.

