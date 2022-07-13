These Kids Fire Tablets Have More Than 100K Five Star Reviews & They're Up to 50% Off for Prime Day

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon ’s Fire 8 Kids Tablets are a whopping 50% off right now thanks to Prime Day — so you’re going to want to run, not walk to this sale . (Not an Amazon Prime member? No problem! Just sign up HERE to take advantage of the last day of Prime Day deals for the year!)

The compact screens pack a huge punch, with features like Audible books and educational programs from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon and Disney. Parents can give kids access to streaming devices and games through the Amazon Parental Dashboard and — possibly the most relieving part — there’s a two-year warranty.

You can easily limit your kid’s screen time through parental controls and set educational goals through the tablet. Customers are raving. “ Everything you could ever want in a child’s first device – safe, protective, controllable, durable, entertaining, educational and best tech today!” one shopper wrote. Another added: “I really love this tablet. It gives my 4 year old some educational games to play, videos to watch, books to read, plus I added Netflix and Disney+ for her. She is happy and entertained during our summer at home.”

Buy: Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro Tablet $69.99

For a limited time, you can save $70 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, which includes over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos and songs. There’s 32 GB of storage and an 8-inch screen, featuring crystal-clear quality. Choose from four cases: two solid colors and two packed with kid-approved colorful designs.

The Fire HD 8 Tablet is usually $139.99 but it’s 50% off right now. Don’t sleep on this deal, because Prime Day is coming to a close!

