These Fire Kids Tablets Have More Than 100,000 Five Star Reviews & They’re Up to 50% Off Now

By Thea Glassman
 3 days ago
Fire Kids Tablets are a whopping 50% off right now on Amazon — so you’re going to want to run, not walk to this sale . The compact screens pack a huge punch, with features like Audible books and educational programs from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon and Disney. Parents can give kids access to streaming devices and games through the Amazon Parental Dashboard and — possibly the most relieving part — there’s a two-year warranty.

You can easily limit your kid’s screen time through parental controls and set educational goals through the tablet. Customers are raving. “ Everything you could ever want in a child’s first device – safe, protective, controllable, durable, entertaining, educational and best tech today!” one shopper wrote. Another added: “I really love this tablet. It gives my 4 year old some educational games to play, videos to watch, books to read, plus I added Netflix and Disney+ for her. She is happy and entertained during our summer at home.”

Buy: Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, 8″ HD, ages 6–12, 32 GB, Doodle $69.99

Save $70 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, which includes over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos and songs. There’s 32 GB of storage and an 8-inch screen, featuring crystal-clear quality. Choose from four cases: two solid colors and two packed with kid-approved colorful designs.

Buy: Fire 7 Kids tablet $49.99

The Kids Fire 7 has been slashed from $99.99 to $49.99 for a limited time. This 16GB tablet comes with a kids-proof case and built-in stand, plus up to seven. hours of reading, browsing and video-watching time. Need more space? You can add a microSD card for up to 512 GB of extra storage.

Buy: Fire HD 8 Kids tablet $69.99

The Fire HD 8 Tablet is usually $139.99 but it’s 50% off right now. You’ll get 32GB of space and up to twelve hours of battery charge for browsing. Choose between three colors: baby blue, hot pink and bright purple.

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash !

IN THIS ARTICLE
