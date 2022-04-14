ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Giovanni van Bronckhorst proud of Rangers after their extra-time win over Braga

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ow06Q_0f9izcHP00

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was full of pride after Rangers reached the Europa League semi-final with an exhausting 3-2 aggregate win against nine-man Braga after extra-time at Ibrox.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Portugal last week, Gers captain James Tavernier levelled after just over a minute then scored from the spot just before the break after Braga defender Vitor Tormena was sent off for denying Gers striker Kemar Roofe a goalscoring opportunity

The Light Blues were stunned in the 83rd minute when David Carmo scored to level the tie at 2-2 and take it to extra-time where Roofe pounced to score the winner in the 101st minute before substitute Iuri Medeiros was also sent packing as Rangers won to set up a semi-final meeting with RB Leipzig.

The Gers manager said: “It feels very big, very good at the moment. It was the result we wanted

“We started the game really well, a lot of pressure up front and lots of chances

“I am just happy we are through, it is a big achievement to be in the last four of Europe and I am really proud of the performance of my team.

“You play against one man less then two men. We looked a bit nervous and tense at moments.

“It was only in the last five or six minutes of the second period of extra-time that we kept the ball and played the game out and got the win to go through to the next round.”

Asked if Rangers could win the tournament, the former Netherland skipper said: “Well, we are getting closer. But I played in a World Cup final, played extra-time in the World Cup final and lost it.

“In the end we had nothing. You have to push hard until you have the prize and that’s what we are going to do.

“We are going to enjoy this night and work hard for the coming games to give this club success. We will do everything possible.”

Roofe described the win which took Rangers into their first European semi-final in 14 years as “unbelievable”.

He told BT Sport: “It means so much to everyone here. We’ve worked hard. We’ve had our ups and downs but it’s a special night tonight.

“It is massive. I had two disallowed, one off the crossbar but I just had to stay focused and keep pushing. As the fans here say, no surrender and that’s what it was tonight.

“To be honest I thought it was going to be one of those nights for me. But as long as I kept working hard and we win the game that’s all that matters. Thankfully I managed to get a goal which was good.

“When it went into extra-time we couldn’t give up. Even with them being down to 10 and then nine men, it actually got harder. We just had to keep grinding it out, grinding it out and get to the finish.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fashion Sakala adamant he scored Rangers’ winning goal against Celtic

Fashion Sakala is adamant that he scored the goal that took Rangers past Celtic and into the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. In the 114th minute of an enthralling semi-final at Hampden Park, after Gers substitute Scott Arfield had cancelled out Greg Taylor’s second-half opener, Ibrox defender Calvin Bassey took a Ryan Kent pass down the left and fired the ball across goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kris Boyd doubts cup defeat will impact ‘excellent’ Celtic’s title charge

Rangers’ rollercoaster Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic will not shake the Hoops in the cinch Premiership run-in, according to former Gers striker Kris Boyd. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side booked their place in the May 21 final against Hearts with a 2-1 victory over their Old Firm rivals after extra time on Sunday, four days after they required 120 minutes to beat Braga in their Europa League quarter-final at Ibrox.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Carmo
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Iuri Medeiros
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
Person
Kemar Roofe
newschain

Bruno Guimaraes wants to become Newcastle great

Bruno Guimaraes wants to write himself into Newcastle folklore after announcing his arrival on Tyneside in style. The 24-year-old Brazil international has already established himself as a cult hero with the Toon Army with only 11 appearances for the club under his belt, the most recent of which saw him head home a winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to beat Leicester 2-1 on Sunday.
SOCCER
newschain

Scottish league to vote on VAR on Tuesday

Scottish football will find out on Tuesday if the cinch Premiership is to have the aid of Video Assistant Referees. All 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs will be asked to vote on VAR’s introduction to the top flight at the SPFL general meeting. The resolution requires 75 per...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Europa League#Ibrox#Rb Leipzig
newschain

Jurgen Klopp happy with both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s goalscoring form is currently at completely opposite ends of the goalscoring spectrum but manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with both of them. Mane’s two goals in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City at Wembley took his tally to four in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

The sporting weeknd in pictures

Liverpool maintained their bid for a quadruple after a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and they will meet Chelsea in the final after they beat Crystal Palace. Chelsea will face Manchester City in the women’s FA Cup final while Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th club career...
SOCCER
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester City being pushed over Erling Haaland plans

Manchester City are reportedly being pushed by Borussia Dortmund over their plans for Erling Haaland. The Sun says Dortmund maintain nothing has been agreed but they want to know as soon as possible if the striker will be leaving. The 21-year-old’s father Alfe-Inge, who played for City from 2000-2003, is leading negotiations and is understood to be happy for his son to join Pep Guardiola’s side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy