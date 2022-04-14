ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after man found brutally beaten in Chinatown

By Patrick Elwood
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Chicago police said they are continuing to investigate a carjacking and brutal beating of man in Chinatown.

61-year-old Jin Yut Lew was visiting relatives near the intersection of 25 th Street and Princeton last week. When he didn’t arrive back home, his family reported him missing.

According to police, Lew was found incoherent and bleeding from the head 2500 block of South Princeton Avenue on April 7 around 6:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His identity was unknown until a few days later.

Lew’s family believes he was carjacked, robbed and brutally beaten. Police have classified the case as an aggravated carjacking.

He remains in a coma and may have permanent brain damage.

After arriving in the U.S. from China in the 1980s, Lew came to work for the popular Chi Tung restaurant in Evergreen Park. He worked as a chef and retired a few years ago.

His family released a statement saying, “Taking personal property is one thing, now they are being progressively more violent toward victims. This needs to stop. City leaders need to do something about it and find and punish those responsible.”

His family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses.

