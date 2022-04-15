ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Proposed development near Lanier Village Estates resurfaces, but with this key change

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcQe5_0f9iykRq00
A medical office and self-storage facility is proposed off Thompson Bridge Road near Lanier Village Estates. - photo by Scott Rogers

A proposed North Hall medical office building and self-storage facility rejected last year by the Hall County Board of Commissioners has resurfaced with changes.

Applicant D. Barrett Investment Properties LLC has reduced the height of the self-storage facility from three to two stories. That was a main concern for residents who had protested the proposed development at 3654 Thompson Bridge Road, near the Lanier Village Estates retirement community.

So now, “we really have no objections to (Barrett) coming back and doing this (project),” said Lanier Village Estates resident Augie DeAugustinis on Wednesday, April 13.

Barrett’s proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, April 18.

As before, Barrett is seeking to rezone 5.7 acres from residential to planned commercial development to allow for the development.

“The footprint has gotten wider, so it’s technically the same amount of (self-storage) … and we are no closer to (Lanier Village Estates’) boundary,” said Dustin Barrett of the investment group. “We dropped (the height) to hopefully have their support, which we do believe we have.”

DeAugustinis did say he did have one remaining concern: lighting.

“We want to make sure we don’t have light intrusion in the backyards of our neighborhoods,” he said. “Otherwise, we are supportive. To get a medical building next door to us, boy, that’s a plus.”

Original plans called for a car wash instead of a medical building.

As for the lighting issue, “we’ll address that at the meeting,” Barrett said.

The medical building would be 15,000 square feet in size and the self-storage facility, no larger than 100,000 square feet, according to Hall County planning documents.

Hall County planning staff is recommending approval of the development with conditions.

The planning commission would make an official recommendation of approval or denial to the county commission, which is set to take a final vote May 26.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown proposes $3.7M project to resurface Mahoning Ave. on West Side

The City of Youngstown is making plans to undertake a $3.7 million project to resurface more than two miles of Mahoning Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Meridian Road. Charles Shasho, Deputy Director of Public Works, announced on Monday that in addition to the resurfacing, the project would include new traffic control signs, pavement, and drainage repairs, as well as manhole adjustments, new concrete walkways, curbs, and ramp installations.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Fox11online.com

State panel endorses proposal to incorporate more land into the village of Greenleaf

(WLUK) – A proposal to incorporate part of the Town of Wrightstown into the Village of Greenleaf was endorsed Tuesday by members of a state panel. Backers want to incorporate about 320 acres of the town into the village, centered around the State 57 & State 96 roundabout. The remaining 32.3 square miles would remain as the Town of Wrightstown, according to the submitted plan.
GREENLEAF, WI
Grand Haven Tribune

Township planners not keen on proposed development

After a lengthy discussion, members of the Grand Haven Township Planning Commission offered more criticism than support for a proposed housing development. The proposal from Eastbrook Homes would include 170 housing units – 91 single-family lots and 79 townhome units – on a 40-acre parcel that is currently a blueberry field owned by the Reenders family. The property lies between Robbins Road and Comstock Street, just east of the Village Green Mobile Home community.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Portland Tribune

Housing development proposed for S.W. Scappoose

Buxton Ranch subdivision would have 48 homes next to Veterans Park, South Scappoose Creek. A developer is proposing a 48-unit subdivision next to Scappoose's Veterans Park and South Scappoose Creek. The planned Buxton Ranch development would include 48 detached single-family homes on the 17-acre parcel. This isn't the first time...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
KSN News

Development plans in the works for Riverfront Village

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Metropolitan Baptist Church has been acquired by Birds Eye Holdings and Laham Development in an effort to further develop Riverfront Village. “There has been great activity in the area with the addition of the Riverfront Stadium, 225 Sycamore and River Vista apartments,” said Amy Liebau, spokesperson for Laham Development. “This […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Uban Construction#Lanier Village Estates
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
6K+
Followers
209
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy