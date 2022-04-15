Proposed development near Lanier Village Estates resurfaces, but with this key change

A medical office and self-storage facility is proposed off Thompson Bridge Road near Lanier Village Estates. - photo by Scott Rogers

A proposed North Hall medical office building and self-storage facility rejected last year by the Hall County Board of Commissioners has resurfaced with changes.

Applicant D. Barrett Investment Properties LLC has reduced the height of the self-storage facility from three to two stories. That was a main concern for residents who had protested the proposed development at 3654 Thompson Bridge Road, near the Lanier Village Estates retirement community.

So now, “we really have no objections to (Barrett) coming back and doing this (project),” said Lanier Village Estates resident Augie DeAugustinis on Wednesday, April 13.

Barrett’s proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, April 18.

As before, Barrett is seeking to rezone 5.7 acres from residential to planned commercial development to allow for the development.

“The footprint has gotten wider, so it’s technically the same amount of (self-storage) … and we are no closer to (Lanier Village Estates’) boundary,” said Dustin Barrett of the investment group. “We dropped (the height) to hopefully have their support, which we do believe we have.”

DeAugustinis did say he did have one remaining concern: lighting.

“We want to make sure we don’t have light intrusion in the backyards of our neighborhoods,” he said. “Otherwise, we are supportive. To get a medical building next door to us, boy, that’s a plus.”

Original plans called for a car wash instead of a medical building.

As for the lighting issue, “we’ll address that at the meeting,” Barrett said.

The medical building would be 15,000 square feet in size and the self-storage facility, no larger than 100,000 square feet, according to Hall County planning documents.

Hall County planning staff is recommending approval of the development with conditions.

The planning commission would make an official recommendation of approval or denial to the county commission, which is set to take a final vote May 26.