ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Warrensburg couple charged after children found in unsanitary conditions

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLq0N_0f9iySVe00

WARNING: This story contains details that might be graphic to some readers. Discretion is advised.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A Warrensburg, Missouri, couple is facing multiple charges of child abuse and child endangerment following an investigation last week.

Donald Marvin Robinson, 34, was charged last week with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of abuse or neglect of a child and tampering with physical evidence.

Marissa Noelle Jones, 29, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to court documents filed in Johnson County, Missouri , on Tuesday, April 5, Warrensburg officers responded to an apartment complex near S. Mitchell Street and Cedar Drive for a report of children running naked in the roadway. The area is heavily trafficked due to multiple apartment complexes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwQQv_0f9iySVe00
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office

When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to an apartment and heard a man yelling obscenities. Officers knocked on his door and saw a covering being removed from a nearby window, then replaced.

‘They took my heart’: Mother mourning after son killed in Northeast MS stabbing

Officers knocked on the door again and saw two children, ages 3 and 5, remove the covering from the window, unlock the window and reach out toward the officers.

Officers noticed the room one of the children was in was unsanitary, with a dirty carpet and mattress on the floor. Both children also appeared to be dirty as if they had not been bathed in a while.

Robinson directed officers to the front door of the apartment where they noticed old food and trash on the ground near the front door. There was no furniture in the apartment.

Officers asked Robinson if they could step inside to verify the safety of the children. He asked if he could clean the apartment first, and the officers told him they wanted to see the apartment as it was.

Officers noticed red marks on one child as well as dried feces. The child was also seen using trash on the floor and a shirt to scratch an itch. The child also attempted to eat old food off of the floor but officers stopped the child, according to court documents.

Belton officer seriously injured during arrest of domestic assault suspect

Police also observed a strong odor of urine and feces in the residence. They saw several items of trash throughout the living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms. Some items included used soiled diapers and old moldy food.

Officers went into the children’s bedroom and saw that there was broken furniture, no toys and no clothes or other personal belongings.

The sink and toilet in the bathroom was seen backed up with a brown substance.

Robinson told officers the children were sleeping in the same bedroom as him and pointed it out. Officers saw soiled crib mattresses on the floor, along with a dirty full-sized mattress. Police saw human feces on the floor, along with dirty diapers in a nearby closet and trash and no clothing or any other personal affects in the room.

Officers noted that the smell of feces and urine was strongest in this room.

Court documents say they found spoiled food in the fridge as well as a large amount of trash on the stove and countertops with dirty dishes piled into the sink.

Homicide victim found in parking lot of Cargo Largo in Independence

Jones returned home and provided the children’s demographic information to the officers. When they noted the children were naked, she agreed the environment was not acceptable for the children, according to court records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjZHd_0f9iySVe00
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office

Detectives noticed when they arrived on scene, the children immediately ran from the two suspects to them and saw Robinson attempt to clean the apartment before anyone else arrived, documents say. Officers told detectives trash that was on the floor was now in trash bags that were piled up in the kitchen.

Detectives were able to see the lack of furniture in the apartment and extreme unsanitary living conditions for children. They witnessed one child attempt to eat a stick and the other child attempt to play with random trash in the parking lot.

The Children’s Division responded and determined that due to the unsanitary living conditions and lack of supervision, the children would be placed with a relative.

Court records say the Children’s Division had previously been at the same address because the children had been running around outside, naked and unsupervised back in January and February.

Robinson later told officers he had cleaned the apartment two days before they arrived and had left the children to get food at 2 a.m.

He is currently being held in the Johnson County, Missouri, jail on a $25,000 bond. Jones was released Tuesday from jail on a court-amended bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

Related
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belton, MO
State
Kansas State
County
Johnson County, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
Johnson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Warrensburg, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Living Conditions#Domestic Violence#Missouri Sheriff
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy