Tremonton, UT

Notice of Public Hearing: Tentative Annual City Budget 22/23 fiscal year

tremontoncity.org
 1 day ago

Notice is hereby given that the Tremonton City Council will hold a public hearing on May 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter in the City Offices at 102 South Tremont...

tremontoncity.org

Comments / 0

McDonough County Voice

Committee presents Macomb's fiscal year budget

MACOMB — Scott Coker, City Administrator presented a draft budget for the next fiscal year. Eleven department meetings and eight committee meetings were held to put it together. The city is down $130,000 in revenue following the most recent census. This includes income tax, cannabis use tax, and sales...
MACOMB, IL
Cape Gazette

Lewes approves fiscal year 2023 budget

It will cost a little bit more to park in Lewes this summer, as mayor and city council approved a 50-cent increase to the hourly rates to park downtown and at the beaches. The increase to $1.50 per hour downtown and $2.50 per hour at the beach was built into the fiscal year 2023 budget approved by council March 21.
LEWES, DE
The Grand Rapids Press

Tax Day change: When is the new deadline to file 2022 taxes?

The deadline for filing your federal taxes is just around the corner. The deadline for filing federal taxes has traditionally been April 15 but a holiday in the nation’s capital is changing that this year. This year, the deadline for most taxpayers to submit 2021 tax returns or file an extension is Monday, April 18. The change is due to Emancipation Day - a holiday that commemorates the time in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Albany Herald

Governor signs amended Fiscal Year 2022 budget

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp, joined by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston, House and Senate Appropriations Chairmen Terry England and Blake Tillery, and leaders from several Georgia state agencies, signed the Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Budget for the state of Georgia. "I'm proud to have worked...
GEORGIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Filing for a tax extension with Form 4868

Millions of Americans are filing their taxes right now, and it’s possible to get an extension if you need it from the IRS. The deadline to file your taxes is April 18, 2022. This is the same deadline for requesting an extension. The extension is 6 months. Tax extension...
INCOME TAX
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday

April 15 (UPI) -- If you haven't filed your taxes yet and panicked Friday at the sight of April 15 on the calendar, you can breathe easy -- the tax deadline this year isn't until next week. The Internal Revenue Service moved Tax Day, which is almost always April 15...
WASHINGTON, DC

