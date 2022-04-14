Notice of Public Hearing: Tentative Annual City Budget 22/23 fiscal year

The deadline for filing your federal taxes is just around the corner. The deadline for filing federal taxes has traditionally been April 15 but a holiday in the nation’s capital is changing that this year. This year, the deadline for most taxpayers to submit 2021 tax returns or file an extension is Monday, April 18. The change is due to Emancipation Day - a holiday that commemorates the time in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO