INGLESIDE, Texas — As inflation makes the cost of feeding families rise, one partnership is providing some relief. Ingleside Police Department teamed up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to distribute meals to 200 families. In the last two and half years, they've helped put food on the table in Ingleside. Director of the food bank, Bea Hanson said communities need it now more than ever.

INGLESIDE, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO