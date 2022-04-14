ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Isn’t The #1 City To Celebrate 4/20? WOW

By Big Rob
 1 day ago
When thinking about the best cities to celebrate 4/20 in, most would assume Denver or at least a Colorado town would be ranked right at the top of the list. Apparently, that's not the case. Where's The Best Place To Celebrate 4/20?. Growing up in Colorado, and hearing all...

107.3 KFFM

Yakima Isn’t Ugliest City in WA State. That Honor Celebrates the West Side

You can look around Yakima or many cities in Eastern Washington and see weeds coming through abandoned parking lots, graffiti everywhere and think to yourself that it's not as clean as it should be. You're not alone. It's not just our area but many around the United States as well. Ugly cities was a topic recently on Alot, a website that gathers lists based on different states. When I saw them listing the ugliest cities in Washington state I just knew it was going to be a city near here but, as it turns out, the Ugliest city isn't even in Eastern Washington.
YAKIMA, WA
94.3 The X

All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked by Land Size

You might be surprised to know that the state of Colorado ranks in the top 10 of the biggest states in the United States. According to Wikipedia, Colorado's land area is 103,641.89 square miles. The large land area of Colorado puts our state at the rank of eighth largest. The...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Walmart Heir Rob Walton the 'Frontrunner' to Win Broncos Ownership Bid

One week ago, the New York Post reported that Walmart heir Rob Walton has been preparing to submit an offer to purchase the Denver Broncos. The 77-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma is reportedly ready to submit an offer upwards of $4 billion to acquire the team. Representatives for the Broncos have also been rumored to set the expectation of at least $3.75 billion as the floor to get a seat at the extravagant bidding table.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Hot Home: Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys Cherry Hills listing for $25 million

The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife, Ciara, who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed. The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro area's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.Flashback: The Denver Broncos traded for the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
Claire Cleveland

Denver IS windy today, but it won’t last

(Denver, Colo.) Winds around 30 mph whipped through the Mile High City Wednesday as the temperature climbed into the 50s after snow fell Tuesday. The wind is nothing like what Boulder and metro Denver saw around the new year when 100 mph gusts pushed the flames of the Marshall Fire to devastating levels. Those winds weren’t unusual for the time of year or the area, but the drought conditions in Boulder meant a spark could travel far.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Oldest primate at Denver Zoo celebrates milestone birthday

DENVER — Denver Zoo is home to more than 3,600 animals, and the very oldest primate of them all just celebrated a milestone birthday. Bailey turned 40 years old, and the zoo's staff couldn't let the moment pass without some fanfare. Bailey, who was born March 15, 1982, is a five-time mother and the matriarch of the zoo's family of hooded capuchins.
DENVER, CO
Alt 101.5

Celebrate 20 Years of Missoula Jazz with Jazzoula 2022

Whenever I think of jazz music, my mind instinctively goes back to the scene in La La Land where Ryan Gosling passionately defends jazz to Emma Stone. "It's very, very exciting!" If you are the Ryan Gosling of your particular friend group (probably not in looks, let's be real), then...
MISSOULA, MT
94.3 The X

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
94.3 The X

Why Are So Many People Leaving Colorado

Recently, I published an article wondering if Colorado, especially Denver was really experiencing a mass exodus and while some numbers show that to be true, it doesn't necessarily mean they're leaving the state completely, instead moving further South, East and North up into our neck of the woods here in Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado

Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
94.3 The X

6 Nicolas Cage Movies as Cities/Towns Around Fort Collins

Of the dozens and dozens of movies that Francis Fort Coppola's nephew Nicolas Cage has done, we've selected six to represent the Fort Collins/Northern Colorado area. I bet you could get 20 people into a room and get twenty different answers to 'What's your favorite Nicolas Cage movie?' The man has done a very, very wide range of roles. Action, comedy, more action, romance, more action, western, action.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

