ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has reached a settlement in a federal discrimination complaint filed by a former high ranking female firefighter. While the city denies any wrongdoing, it has agreed to pay former Division Chief Joy Ponder $155,000. Attorneys for Ponder asked the federal court to dismiss the claim against the city, which was filed April 8. The claim against the city was the only remaining claim, which would have proceeded to trial if it had not been settled.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO