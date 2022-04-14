ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roebuck, SC

High School Standouts: Abby Franks, Dorman Golf

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4Kwg_0f9ivIOT00

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman junior golfer Abby Franks helped lead the Cavaliers to a Region 2-5A championship in 2021 and ascended the ranks as one of the best golfers in the state of South Carolina.

Franks is currently ranked 7th in the state by the South Carolina Junior Golf Association.

She is verbally committed to competing at the University of North Georgia in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Rattler solid in Gamecocks annual Garnet & Black Spring game

Columbia (USC SID) – The Garnet team, led by transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler, posted a 20-13 win over the Black team, led by Luke Doty, as the University of South Carolina played its annual Garnet & Black Spring Game in front of an announced attendance of 20,671 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roebuck, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. Tincher was charged with murder, […]
ARMUCHEE, GA
WSPA 7News

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week. Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. […]
GRANTVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Police: Father shoots son in back with crossbow in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Dorn Road Friday afternoon. On April 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 2300 Block of Dorn Road in reference to an assault. 67-year-old James Wesley Harn, Jr shot his […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Man dies in shooting in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed 1 person is dead following a shooting in Taylors. According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Boling Road Extension, which is the listed address for Spring Grove Apartments, Saturday night for a gunshot victim. Officials said the coroner’s office later pronounced that person as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Georgia woman arrested in SC found guilty in multi-state fraud scheme

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 41-year-old Georgia woman has been found guilty in a Florence Court for running a multi-state fraud scheme that operated in the Pee Dee, according to an announcement Wednesday from the South Carolina U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, of Douglasville, was convicted by a jury for running a fraud ring […]
LATTA, SC
WSPA 7News

CPD: Suspect arrested in shooting at Columbia mall

UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) – A judge has set a bond for the Columbiana Centre shooting suspect, 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price. Saturday afternoon, the Columbia Police Department said they received multiple calls reporting a shooting at Columbiana Centre. During the investigation, 12 people were reported injured, three people were detained and one person, Price, was arrested. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies following single-vehicle crash in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Laurens. According to the Laurens Police Department, at 2:35 p.m. officers responded to the crash scene on Church Street, near the intersection of Church Street and High Street. LPD said a motorcyclist hit a utility pole and was thrown from the motorcycle. […]
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy