ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Taylor Farms building in Salinas is a 'total loss' after large fire. What happens now?

By Jocelyn Ortega, Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
 3 days ago

As the smoke settles near Taylor Farms, questions remain on the future of the business and the roughly 1,000 people employed at the Abbott Street facility.

There is little to nothing left of the processing facility due to fire and smoke damages caused by Wednesday night's blaze, according to Deputy Fire Chief Sam Klemek.

"About 85% to 95% of the building is a total loss," he said. "There are parts of the building that are separate, that are still operational. As far as the main processing facility, it's considered a total loss."

In addition to fighting the fire, crews were on high alert for potential ammonia exposure dangers. Roughly 35,000 pounds of ammonia is stored on-site. The possibility that the fire could spread to the ammonia prompted city officials to issue evacuations and shelter-in-place orders for south Salinas.

Salinas Fire Chief Michele Vaughn says the city avoided a much bigger tragedy.

"It can be explosive, and so, with that amount of 35,000 pounds of ammonia, that could have been devastating to this community," she said. "We're talking big explosions with major damage throughout the community and not just Taylor Farms."

City officials said fire and police personnel were quick to respond to the fire. Crews also received help from facility workers, who showed first responders where chemicals were located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062lzd_0f9iuhN900

Emergency response and hazmat teams worked to control the blaze for more than 17 hours straight.

"Right now, we're going to be transitioning into a monitoring and cleanup, getting engaged back in firefighting," Klemek said. "Now that the moderate leak has been secured on site, we'll be able to get fire crews back in there to start to clean up hot spots and secure the scene."

More than 1,000 workers are employed at the facility, leaving some people questioning what will happen to their jobs.

Taylor Farms Senior Project Manager Darin Salden says the company is working to develop next steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umoEs_0f9iuhN900

"Bruce Taylor (CEO) has been meeting with all of the vice presidents of the different divisions to make sure that any people that are suffering any hardships, primarily the workers that are in Yuma making their way here," Salden said. "They're making sure that we take care of everybody, work through the problem and then work with the community on what we can do moving forward. Obviously, the building's a loss so, we need to look to the future."

Also in question is the fate of the now destroyed building, which provides food service for various local institutions including hospitals and prisons.

"Thankfully, we have other plants in the immediate area," Salden said. "We are working any option available to us to continue our products to our customers and make sure that we keep everything going."

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

Klemek says inspections of the facility are conducted annually, and that details of the last inspection will be looked at.

"We made contact with plant officials that did report to us that there was a maintenance being performed and perhaps some welding going on in the area of the origin of the fire," Klemek said. "We'll be speaking to more of those folks who were on scene, getting some more details, but at this point, nothing that indicates foul play or anything like that."

Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted Thursday afternoon. However. community members are asked to avoid the affected area as it is still an active scene.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Taylor Farms building in Salinas is a 'total loss' after large fire. What happens now?

Comments / 1

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Taylor Farms packaging building deemed a total loss, all shelter-in-place orders lifted

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) UPDATE April 14, 1:38 p.m. -- The Salinas Fire Department says the Taylor Farms packaging building that went up in flames on Abbott Street is now considered a total loss. "About 85% to 90% of the building is a total loss. There are parts of the building that are separate that are still operational. The post Taylor Farms packaging building deemed a total loss, all shelter-in-place orders lifted appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Taylor Farms CEO plans to rebuild, claims no ammonia leak

SALINAS, Calif. — After a devastating fire destroyed Taylor Farms' processing plant in Salinas, CEO Bruce Taylor announced plans to rebuild by April 2023. "We already have engineers that have come in from Boston and flew in this morning to start to redesign and replace the facility. So what we're trying to do is go as fast as we can to replace the facility. So we believe this time next year we'll have a new plant up and running. That's our plan," Taylor said.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Driver Slams Into Santa Rosa Coffee Shop In Horrific Early Morning Crash

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A driver suffered serious injuries early Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a Santa Rosa coffee shop. Santa Rosa police said the driver — 21-year-old Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa — had to be extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately available. He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the crumpled car into the storefront of the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii shop at 140 Stony Point Road. The preliminary investigation has determined that Comez was headed westbound on West 9th Street at a high rate of speed. He failed to navigate a curve in the road and drove over a grass berm on the north side of West 9th Street. Comez’s vehicle continued through the parking lot at which point it struck a tree causing it to careen into the glass storefront. The collision caused major damage to both the vehicle and the storefront.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Explosions#Chemicals
FOX40

Multi-vehicle crash on Watt Avenue leaves 5 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Highway 50 off-ramp in Sacramento. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said five vehicles were involved in a crash on Watt Avenue. In total, five people were hurt. Three were in critical condition and sent to the nearest hospital, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Food Service
KGET

Man gets hit by train early Saturday morning, dies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hit and killed by a moving train early Saturday morning in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO got a call just after 4 a.m. about a train versus pedestrian fatality at Willow and Harris Drive. At the scene, deputies found a deceased adult male. KCSO […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Salinas Californian

The Salinas Californian

327
Followers
113
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Salinas California News - thecalifornian.com is the home page of Salinas California with in depth and updated Salinas local news.

 http://thecalifornian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy