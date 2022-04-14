All Light Rail stations are now operating after system failure caused service issues

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — One man was killed and another hurt in a shooting near a light rail train station south of Seattle, police said. Tukwila police said on Twitter the shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. Thursday near the Tukwila International Blvd Light Rail Station. Police said officers found one man dead and another man was taken to a hospital.

TUKWILA, WA ・ 24 DAYS AGO