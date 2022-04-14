All Light Rail stations are now operating after system failure caused service issues

SEATTLE (KOMO) — One day after a person was fatally shot and a second person injured outside the Tukwila light rail train station, riders on Friday expressed concern about crime at the transit facilities particularly after a 62-year-old woman was brutally beaten earlier this month inside a Seattle station.
