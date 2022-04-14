ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Light Rail stations are now operating after system failure caused service issues

By KOMO News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - Sound Transit says all Light Rail stations are now...

US News and World Report

Police: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting Near Light Rail Station

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — One man was killed and another hurt in a shooting near a light rail train station south of Seattle, police said. Tukwila police said on Twitter the shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. Thursday near the Tukwila International Blvd Light Rail Station. Police said officers found one man dead and another man was taken to a hospital.
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle city crews work to clear several homeless encampments in Ballard

SEATTLE — City of Seattle crews have been working in Ballard to clean up homeless encampments in different locations. Municipal crews on Thursday cleared the encampment next to the Safeway on Mary Avenue in Ballard. Residents there have told KOMO News about the longtime safety issues coming from the camp, including fires.
SEATTLE, WA

