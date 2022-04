Vail Resorts Monday announced plans to go forward with a controversial project to develop a parcel of land in East Vail for workforce housing. The land is located on bighorn sheep habitat. Vail Resorts learned it owned the parcel in 2016 after a previous land map had shown the 23-acre parcel was owned by the state of Colorado. Vail Resorts had not been paying taxes on the land in the decades leading up to the discovery, but the company paid two years back taxes — the legally required maximum — and in 2017 requested rezoning for the 23-acre parcel, which was first zoned as two-family residential.

VAIL, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO