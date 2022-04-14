ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ashlee Pritchard named ISU volleyball coach

By Omar Tellow
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Ashlee Pritchard has been hired as Indiana State’s new volleyball coach, the school announced on Thursday. Pritchard comes over from Marian University in Indianapolis where she led the Knights for the past 10 seasons.

She had a record of 222-103 while there and led the school to the NAIA National Championship in 2019. Pritchard replaces Lindsay Allman who accepted a role as an associate head coach with Florida State. Last season the Sycamores were 18-13.

