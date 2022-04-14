ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Federal Way

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iZLy_0f9ittgQ00
Police arrest man after chase and crash.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon in Federal Way.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. near the Fred Meyer, located in the 33700 block of 21st Street Avenue Southwest.

Federal Way police said an officer spotted a stolen vehicle near the 1900 block of Southwest Campus Drive and before the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver immediately crashed into a silver vehicle and a fence.

Both the driver and passenger fled on foot, but officers caught the driver, a man in his late 20s, and took him into custody. The passenger was not caught.

The driver was wearing an Amazon Prime vest when he was arrested, officers said.

Police said they have not confirmed whether the man is associated with Amazon.

A KIRO 7 crew at the scene captured video of the arrest.

The woman driving the silver vehicle told KIRO 7 that the suspect crashed into her before he hit the fence.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man will be booked into jail on multiple charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
KOMO News

Pair of suspects arrested for murder of Tacoma man found in parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities have arrested two suspects accused of murder in connection to a Tacoma man found dead in a parking lot in late December 2021. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of South 93rd St and found Jason Arkell, 46, unresponsive in the parking lot. Arkell was pronounced dead by the Tacoma Fire Department personnel at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Federal Way, WA
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiro 7#Deedee Sun Lrb
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KING 5

Speeds reached nearly 100 mph in deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Sunday morning after a deadly crash near Interstate 405 in Tukwila. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that a serious crash occurred, blocking multiple northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405. The driver of a vehicle...
TUKWILA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in collision on westbound I-90 near Issaquah

A woman was killed after a collision with a Washington State Department of Transportation work trailer on Friday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 8:45 a.m. on April 15, a woman driver drifted onto the shoulder on westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah and struck a WSDOT work trailer.
ISSAQUAH, WA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KING 5

2 men arrested, charged in deadly Tacoma shooting

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Two men were charged Friday for the shooting death of a 46-year-old man in Tacoma last December. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of S. 93rd St just before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2021. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jason Arkell unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
TACOMA, WA
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KING 5

Olympia police searching for killer of homeless woman

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are investigating the death of a young Olympia homeless woman as a homicide. Marea “Red” Hines’ family worried about her safety. For two years they said she chose to live in homeless encampments in Olympia and Tacoma. In March, someone saw the...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy