ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Joel Klatt reveals his top-10 prospects with 2 B1G stars included

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, analysts continue to drop their picks for the top players available on draft night. FOX analyst Joel Klatt joined the fray recently while unveiling his top 50 players in the draft. He concluded that list with a star-studded top 10 that included...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts big signing

The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Dead At 57

On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Joel Klatt
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Mountainous Free-Agent Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp. Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Likeliest trade destination for Browns’ Baker Mayfield, revealed

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with the possibility that Baker Mayfield would remain their starting quarterback coming off of shoulder surgery. However, that possibility flew out the window when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was cleared of all charges, became legitimately available on the trade market. Cleveland seized their chance and traded for Watson, effectively signaling the end of Mayfield’s time as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Mayfield, for his part, has no interest in playing for the franchise anymore, given that he feels “disrespected.” That leaves a Mayfield trade as the only possible course of action. The former first overall pick has been linked to teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, who have an opening at quarterback following their own blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport named the likeliest trade destination for Mayfield, with another surprising team thrown into the mix.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Fox College Football#American Football#Fox#Ohio State#Wr#Notre Dame#Cfb#Joelklat
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has A New Job In Football: Fans React

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett began his new job in football on Saturday night. Garrett, who spent the 2021 NFL season as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, is now an in-game analyst for FOX. He’ll be helping provide coverage for the USFL this spring. Garrett...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy