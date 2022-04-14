ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Nationals’ prospect Brady House stays hot…

By David Driver
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – It was a rough day for the pitchers on Wednesday afternoon down in Fredericksburg. And it was loud as well with a crowd of more than 4,000 fans on hand – many of them young students – in a rare midweek day game. But...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 14, 2022: Lolo Sanchez homers for Altoona

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 6-2) was snowed out at St. Paul (Twins). The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader May 25. Next: Friday at St. Paul (Twins), 7:37 p.m. ALTOONA (Double-A, 2-4) gave up three runs in the seventh and lost to Richmond (Giants), 5-4. RHP JC Flowers (0-1, 9.00) gave up three runs on four hits, including a two-run homer, to take the loss. LF Lolo Sanchez (.353) went 1 for 4 with a two-run homer. SS Andres Alvarez (.286) went 1 for 3 with a solo shot. RF Connor Scott (.538) went 2 for 3 with a double.
Geraldo Perdomo sitting on Saturday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Perdomo is being replaced at shortstop by Yonny Hernandez versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 24 plate appearances this season, Perdomo has a .063 batting average with a .438 OPS,...
Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
