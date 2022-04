Surveying damage from a tornado in Upshur County during Monday night’s storms is expected to take more than one day “because there’s just so much damage.”. Lisa May, a meteorological technician in the National Weather Service Shreveport office, said Tuesday that crews were surveying damage in two areas in East Texas and that preliminary reports showed a tornado that moved through Upshur County was an EF-2 with winds of 130 mph.

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO