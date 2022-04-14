ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, ID

A little break in the wet weather for Friday, more wet weather for Saturday

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERNIGHT: Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows into the upper 20's for the Snake River Plain. FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the lower 40's with gusty winds at 20-30 MPH. SATURDAY:...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victor, ID
City
Inkom, ID
City
Swan Valley, ID
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Hot Springs#Winter Weather Advisory#Thunderstorms#Marsh#Grace
KMBC.com

Warm Monday with evening rain expected

Increasing clouds today with showers possible early this afternoon and rain likely closer to 7 p.m. South winds will blow 15-20 miles an hour, sometimes gusting up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be around 68 degrees. Widespread rain that's heavy at times will be likely this evening and overnight....
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KRON4 News

Bay Area welcomes back brief batch of wet weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area received a little rain today but not a drought buster. “It doesn’t matter sunny or overcast, it is fabulous, said Asim Guha who is visiting from New Jersey. Guha may be a tourist but knows how dry it’s been in California. “It’s absolutely gorgeous,” he said. “I’m enjoying […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AccuWeather

Bitter cold to persist in wake of massive blizzard in north-central US

Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVQ

More Spring-Like Weather Sunday

Not the best day. Gloomy. Chilly, drizzle and windy. Winds gusted to 30 mph today. Temperatures slid after midnight into the 40s for most. Sunday looks better for Spring’s official arrival. Tonight- Gradual clearing. Winds ease and a low of 38. Sunday- Becoming sunny. West winds 5-10. A high...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

Wet weather returns to NJ: Over an inch of rain possible Wed-Thu

Low pressure, warm front, cold front. A period of unsettled, occasionally wet weather enters New Jersey's forecast from late Wednesday through early Friday. While parts of the Deep South have seen some intense storms with devastating tornadoes from this storm system complex, it's really just going to bring rain for New Jersey. Nothing severe, nothing wintry, and no big wind.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy