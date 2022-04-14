ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact Wrestling's William Morrissey Reflects on His Road to Recovering from His Seizure

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling star William Morrissey suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal back in 2018 in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, and tonight he will return to that same arena for a new episode of Impact Wrestling, but this time he is in a much different and far better place. It's understandable that this...

comicbook.com

PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Charlotte Flair Sends a Message to Ronda Rousey on SmackDown with Drew Gulak Attack

During tonight's WWE SmackDown Charlotte Flair was rather angry about the fact that she was booked into a match with Ronda Rousey without her giving the all-clear, and she approached Adam Pearce about it. She was interrupted however by Drew Gulak, who was asking Pearce how he did in his first interview for SmackDown. Flair wasn't happy with being interrupted but then offered Gulak a chance to have his biggest interview yet and interview her in the ring. Gulak then headed to the ring with Flair and asked her if she was ready for some hard-hitting questions, but she told him to just hold the microphone.
WWE
ComicBook

Hangman Page Retains the AEW World Championship in Epic and Bloody Texas Deathmatch on Rampage

Tonight's AEW Rampage Main Event was the anticipated Texas Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Adam Hangman Page and Adam Cole, and Page immediately started throwing chairs into the ring before the bell had even been rung. Then Page went for a chair swing but Cole evaded, and Cole returned the favor only to have Page evade it and tackle Cole and hit a series of punches to the head. Page then slammed Cole into the steel steps, and Page then cleared off the timekeeper's table and slammed Cole into it. He went to hit a pile driver but Cole ran away and got some space.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Mike Rotunda Provides Update On Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas Pro Wrestling Future

While Bray Wyatt hasn’t stepped foot inside the squared circle since WrestleMania 37, Bo Dallas last wrestled a match at a WWE live event in November 2019. Despite the brothers’ extended time away from the ring, their father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, is not ruling out their eventual return to wrestling.
WWE
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
Vibe

DJ Kay Slay Dies Following Battle With COVID-19

Click here to read the full article. The legendary graffiti artist and Hip-Hop icon, Keith Grayson aka DJ Kay Slay has succumbed to medical complications due to a lengthy battle with COVID-19. The East Harlem native, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), was 55 years-old at the time of his death. Rumors of Kay Slay’s passing began to circulate on Sunday evening, with well known music artist manager, Wack 100 reportedly confirming the news, along with veteran Hip-Hop promoter Van Silk. Legendary NY DJ, DJ Kay Slay has reportedly passed away, according to Wack 100.?More from VIBE.comDJ Kid Capri...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
NBA
ComicBook

AEW: Tony Khan's Next Major Announcement Potentially Revealed

AEW president Tony Khan has another big announcement lined up for this week's AEW Dynamite, but it seems like people have figured it out this time around. It's not the announcement of a new signing, a streaming deal, an update on Ring of Honor's future or the purchase of another promotion, but instead, it's reportedly going to be the introduction of a major crossover event between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Super J-Cast speculated this week that the long-awaited event is scheduled for mid-June in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

