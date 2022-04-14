ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. lawmakers say they’ve fixed a bill that could have sent teachers to jail for classroom speech

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YU4Cb_0f9isVnj00

Republicans in the Kentucky General Assembly say they’ve fixed a bill that would have created criminal penalties, including jail time, for teachers who run afoul of new “anti-critical race theory”-inspired restrictions on classroom speech.

The provisions are part of Senate Bill 1. The General Assembly overrode a veto from Gov. Andy Beshear to pass it Wednesday. The law discourages teachers from connecting the country’s racist past—especially slavery and Jim Crow—to present racial disparities.

It also has provisions teachers worry will limit their ability to teach about current events and controversial topics, such as racism and sexism.

The bill itself doesn’t contain any mention of criminal penalties. But earlier this week, education advocates with the Prichard Committee found that when the bill was added to the existing law, it connected to statutes that created criminal penalties for teachers who break it. The existing penalties in the older statute were originally for breaking campaign finance and ethics laws in school board elections. They include jail time, fines and ineligibility to teach in the state for five years, or to ever run for school board.

“This was never the intention,” Republican Sen. Max Wise told the Senate Thursday.

“There’s not a single person in this chamber or the other chamber that would have been wishing to punish, or intentionally punish, any educator for speech in the classroom,” Wise said.

Wise offered another piece of legislation, House Bill 44, as a “fix,” which removes the criminal penalties by amending the older statute that SB 1 connected to.

The fix passed both chambers Thursday afternoon with support from all but three lawmakers. Republican Sen. Damon Thayer of Georgetown said he didn’t support HB 44 because of other provisions that allow students to have an excused absence for mental health reasons.

HB 44 was originally wholly aimed at allowing districts to create excused absences for mental health. Students brought the legislation to lawmakers.

Benton Republican Sen. Danny Carroll and Union Republican Sen. John Schickel also voted against removing the criminal penalties.

The measure heads to Beshear’s desk.

Louisville Democratic Rep. Tina Bojanowski supported the fix, but she said the bill still leaves teachers open to criminal penalties under other statutes HB 44 did not address.

Bojanowski said parents who believe teachers are running afoul of the speech restrictions could still file complaints of “official misconduct,” a criminal misdemeanor that can carry up to 12 months in jail.

“What if the parent is a Holocaust denier? Would the teacher potentially be criminally liable of official misconduct in the second degree if the Holocaust is taught without honoring the student’s perspective that the Holocaust did not occur?” she asked.

Other provisions

In addition to the restrictions on classroom speech, SB 1 takes decision-making power over curriculum and hiring away from school-based councils of parents and teachers, and gives it to local superintendents.

It also targets the Jefferson County Board of Education, limiting the board to one meeting every four weeks during which they can approve administrative matters.

Jefferson County Board of Education Chair Diane Porter has vowed to pursue legal action to block that part of the legislation.

Comments / 4

Mark Allen
3d ago

even in a backwater state like Kentucky ,you can't hide the truth.Republicans trying to stifle teachers with legislation

Reply(3)
3
Related
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

8 Just-Passed Bills In Kentucky You Should Be Mad About

It happens every year: The legislative session starts out slow. There are some bad ideas being floated around — and some good ones — but they are just that. Ideas. You'd think that the Republican supermajority couldn’t possibly stomach stripping away public assistance, gutting public schools and finding yet another way to restrict abortion in Kentucky, all in one session.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be blocked from office? A decision could be made today

A federal judge will have final say this week regarding whether a group of voters seeking to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from mounting a reelection campaign will see their case move forward or end in failure.The controversial Georgia congresswoman is the second GOP member of the House to be targeted by a legal effort to block avowed supporters of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election from seeking office under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US from holding federal office.A similar...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Damon Thayer
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Board Of Education#Senate Bill#Republicans#The General Assembly#The Prichard Committee
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
68K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy