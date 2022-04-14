While the Nets Anticipate Ben Simmons Playing in Round 1, Will Robert Williams Do the Same?

View the original article to see embedded media.

As Robert Williams works towards a return from a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear, the Celtics know they have to focus on who's available, not who might be.

Williams, who underwent his surgery on Mar. 30, is on a four-to-six-week timetable. Game 5 between Boston and Brooklyn is Apr. 27, four weeks from his procedure, and there's optimism he could return towards the front end of that timeframe.

But every step of the way, Ime Udoka has reiterated they don't anticipate Williams participating in the first round of the playoffs. Still, the updates on the Timelord continue to be positive, including the one Udoka provided on Wednesday .

"Doing a little bit more every day. He's looking good and in good spirits. We're happy with the progress, but at the same time, we understand it's going to take time and probably be a full series without him. He's out on the court. Doing some shooting drills, some touch work. We're still preparing for a series without him."

It's in the Celtics' best interest to operate with the mindset they won't have Williams in Round 1. But the situation is fluid, and there is a possibility he returns late in the series. Shams Charania addressed that during Stadium's NBA Playoff Preview Show -- starts at the 23:52 mark of the clip below.

"I'm told his hope is to come back late in this series. Whether that's a Game 6 or a Game 7, he has not closed the window on making a return late in this series."

At the 24:09 mark, Charania went on to say, "he's starting to do more on the court. The hope is that he can hopefully make a return late in this series."

The Celtics won't rush Williams back, but against a Nets team increasingly likely to have Ben Simmons suit up in this series, if the Timelord returns and plays anywhere near the level he's capable of, it could tip the scales in the direction of Boston advancing to the second round.

