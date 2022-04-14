ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

While the Nets Anticipate Ben Simmons Playing in Round 1, Will Robert Williams Do the Same?

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IRqF_0f9isUv000

View the original article to see embedded media.

As Robert Williams works towards a return from a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear, the Celtics know they have to focus on who's available, not who might be.

Williams, who underwent his surgery on Mar. 30, is on a four-to-six-week timetable. Game 5 between Boston and Brooklyn is Apr. 27, four weeks from his procedure, and there's optimism he could return towards the front end of that timeframe.

But every step of the way, Ime Udoka has reiterated they don't anticipate Williams participating in the first round of the playoffs. Still, the updates on the Timelord continue to be positive, including the one Udoka provided on Wednesday .

"Doing a little bit more every day. He's looking good and in good spirits. We're happy with the progress, but at the same time, we understand it's going to take time and probably be a full series without him. He's out on the court. Doing some shooting drills, some touch work. We're still preparing for a series without him."

It's in the Celtics' best interest to operate with the mindset they won't have Williams in Round 1. But the situation is fluid, and there is a possibility he returns late in the series. Shams Charania addressed that during Stadium's NBA Playoff Preview Show -- starts at the 23:52 mark of the clip below.

"I'm told his hope is to come back late in this series. Whether that's a Game 6 or a Game 7, he has not closed the window on making a return late in this series."

At the 24:09 mark, Charania went on to say, "he's starting to do more on the court. The hope is that he can hopefully make a return late in this series."

The Celtics won't rush Williams back, but against a Nets team increasingly likely to have Ben Simmons suit up in this series, if the Timelord returns and plays anywhere near the level he's capable of, it could tip the scales in the direction of Boston advancing to the second round.

Further Reading

The Latest on When Ben Simmons Might Make His Nets Debut

Brad Stevens Emphatically Denies Interest in Lakers' Head-Coaching Job: 'I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers'

Ime Udoka Says He's "Happy with the Progress" Robert Williams is Making, But Reiterates it'll "probably be a full series without him"

The Schedule is Set for Celtics' First-Round Series Against Nets

Nets Beat Cavs, Securing Playoff Rematch with the Celtics

[Film Room] In Sunday's Win Against the Wizards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's Growth as Facilitators was Evident

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
331
Followers
152
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy