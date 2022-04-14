Plans change for “I Am Joplin” metal panels

UPDATE: (April 15, 2022) – According to an update today from the Downtown Joplin Alliance, they will not be auctioning off the panels. The nonprofit sent out a correction to their previous release today.

The 52 metal panels will now be stored for the time being until a future plan for them is determined.

—- Original Article —-

JOPLIN, Mo. (April 14, 2022) – The Downtown Joplin Alliance will auction off panels of the “I Am Joplin” mural.

The mural has been on the building at the northwest corner of 6th and Main Streets. The Alliance states it will auction off panels due to the continued deterioration of the panels and the plans of the building owner.

They will auction off the 52 metal panels during a silent auction:

Empire Market (931 E. 4th St)

Mary 7, 2022

Between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm

Prospective buyers can bid on panels of their choice with a minimum bid of $25 per panel. They will announce winners directly after bidding closes at noon. You must be present to win. Buyers are required to pay and pick up immediately after.

“I Am Joplin” Auction Funds

The Downtown Joplin Alliance will use funds from the auction to help with a new installation at the building. They are installing a new revolving artist project. Funds will also go towards future downtown public art projects.

The Alliance plans to create a website portal for artists to submit their work in the immediate future.

“While we hate to see this iconic image’s time come to an end, we look forward to this initiative showcasing multiple artists and their work” said Lori Haun, Executive Director of Downtown Joplin Alliance.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.