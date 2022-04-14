ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

SUV overturns breaking off utility pole, 450+ without power in Greenwood area

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 3:30 p.m. Thursday Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a crash along Apricot Road just west of Greenwood Baptist Church.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded as well as Redings Mill Fire District and Newton County Ambulance. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason it was a single vehicle crash.  2015 Subaru Forester was traveling west on Apricot, left the roadway, overturned and broke off a utility pole.

The driver, Kyle Ollis , 48, of Miami, Okla. suffered moderate injuries was transported to Freeman West in Joplin. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbM4O_0f9isS9Y00

Liberty Utilities screenshot during event.According to Liberty Utilities website more than 450 were without power during the event.  Most had power restored within two hours.  There was at least one utility pole along Apricot that was broke in half.

Chuck’s Towing removed the overturned vehicle and debris from the scene.

Ollis was wearing his seat belt MSgt Mason of Troop D states in his preliminary crash report .

