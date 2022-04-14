ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Defense & National Security — Key Russian warship suffers explosion

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVmvR_0f9isM6Q00
Associated Press file

Ukraine on Thursday claimed that it struck a key warship in Russia’s Black Sea fleet, dealing Moscow a heavy blow as its invasion drags on.

We’ll break down the attack. Plus, we’ll talk about the fight between President Biden and the GOP heating up as a second bus of migrants from Texas arrived in Washington, D.C., today.

This is Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. For The Hill, I’m Jordan Williams. A friend forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here.

Ukraine claims to strike key Russian warship

Ukrainian forces on Thursday claimed to have struck the Moskva, seriously damaging what’s known as the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

The heavily damaged ship appears to be another blow to Moscow, which has struggled in its invasion of Ukraine that began Feb. 24.

What exactly happened? Maksym Marchenko, the governor of the Odesa region, said two Neptune missiles struck the ship, according to The Associated Press.

Russia later acknowledged that the entire crew of the Moskva — which can carry 500 sailors — was forced to evacuate due to an overnight fire. Russia’s Defense Ministry did not mention an attack, only that ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire, “seriously” damaging the ship.

Russia’s defense ministry later said that the Moskva sunk while it was being towed to port, according to the BBC.

What the Pentagon had to say: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. can’t confirm that the ship was hit by a Ukrainian missile. However, he said Washington believes there was a “significant explosion” on the ship that caused a fire.

Kirby said that Washington further assesses that “at least some” of the crew had been evacuated from the ship and were placed aboard other ships.

Switching things up: After failing to take the capital of Kyiv, Kremlin forces have retreated from much of the north and are now trying to regroup for a renewed offensive in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more weapons from the U.S. and NATO to help force back the Russian invasion. The Biden administration responded to that call on Wednesday when it announced another $800 million in military aid to the country.

Director sounds alarm over nuclear weapons threat

CIA Director William Burns said Thursday that the U.S. cannot “take lightly” the possibility that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons as it grows more desperate in its military attack on Ukraine.

Burns was referring to Putin’s statements earlier in the invasion that he was putting Russia’s nuclear forces on a heightened state of alert. The U.S. did not change its nuclear posture in response to Putin’s directive.

The U.S. has warned that Ukraine could use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, but Burns’ comments were the most extensive public warning about the potential threat of nuclear weapons.

The warning: “Given the potential desperation of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons,” Burns said Thursday following a speech at Georgia Tech.

The CIA chief noted, however, that the U.S. has not yet seen “practical evidence” of Russia moving to use such weapons.

What else Burns said: During his prepared remarks, Burns spoke at length about Russia’s war in Ukraine and the way in which the U.S. intelligence community has declassified and publicly released intelligence information in order to throw off Putin’s war plans.

He also said President Biden is concerned with avoiding a third world war in Europe, a worry that has kept the U.S. from establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine or accepting a Polish plan to transfer Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine.

.

Immigration fight heats up with migrant busses to DC

A second bus of Latin American asylum applicants arrived in Washington, D.C., from Texas early Thursday as part of GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) push to augment the national visibility of the Biden administration’s asylum policies.

Where were the migrants sent? The bus, which transported Nicaraguan, Cuban, Venezuelan and Colombian nationals, dropped off the prospective asylees outside of the building that houses the Washington bureau of Fox News, which broke the story. Other media organizations are also in the building.

While the first bus that arrived at the Capitol on Wednesday was carrying at least 20 people, the bus that arrived near the Capitol on Thursday had 14 people in it.

Why is Abbott doing this? Abbott last week directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to bring migrants to Washington due to the Biden administration’s move to wind down Title 42, a sweeping border restriction policy implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Title 42, which is slated to end on May 23, allowed migrants to be expelled at the border due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to rescind the order came amid pressure from immigration advocacy groups and Democratic allies. At the same time, it was met with backlash from Republicans and some centrist Democrats who are facing tough reelection bids.

The fight over asylum-seekers: Many border communities in Texas have for years complained that they are burdened with a disproportionate share of the costs of receiving asylum-seekers while also serving as a first landing spot for many undocumented immigrants who surreptitiously cross the border.

And a wide array of politicians, immigration restrictionist groups and others have made claims connecting asylum-seekers to illegal immigration and local crime rates.

TENSIONS FLARE AFTER FIRST BUS ARRIVES

Temperatures in the immigration fight between Republicans and Biden rose Wednesday after Abbott sent a bus of migrants to Washington in an effort to bring issues at the southern border to the White House’s doorstep.

The Biden administration called the move a “publicity stunt,” a term that White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated on Wednesday when asked about the bus’s arrival.

Psaki also appeared to mock Abbott’s intentions.

“These are all migrants who have been processed by CBP [Customs and Border Protection] and are free to travel, so, it’s nice that the state of Texas is helping them get to their final destination,” Psaki told reporters, adding that the passengers were awaiting outcomes of immigration proceedings.

ON TAP FOR TOMORROW

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova will participate in a Washington Post Live discussion at 4 p.m.

WHAT WE’RE READING

That’s it for today! Check out The Hill’s Defense and National Security pages for the latest coverage. See you tomorrow!

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Isis#Ukraine#Russian#Gop#Pentagon#Ukrainian#Neptune#The Associated Press#Defense Ministry#Bbc
Daily Mail

Russian troops are retreating and deserting and have been repelled from strategic Kyiv suburb which could stop Putin's forces from surrounding the capital, Ukraine claims

Russian troops are retreating after being repelled from a strategic Kyiv suburb, Ukraine has claimed, in a move which could stop Vladimir Putin's forces from surrounding the capital. Ukraine’s armed forces said Moscow has lost its 'offensive potential' and reinforcements were being called in from the 'depths' of Russia to...
POLITICS
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Hill

The Hill

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy