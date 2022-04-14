ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa Common Council tied race recount

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wauwatosa Common Council race on April 5...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County election loser urges protest at winner’s home

MILWAUKEE - A week after the April election, things are getting ugly between two candidates who ran for a seat on the Milwaukee County Board. An incumbent who lost his election urges supporters to protest at the winner's home. This was the Milwaukee County race with no candidates on the ballot. A week after the election, we finally know who is winning that race featuring only write-ins – eight of them.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WCAX

Judge affirms winner in close Burlington City Council race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge says Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng won and will keep his seat. That ends a legal fight over the narrow victory. The balance of power on the City Council will remain the same after a challenge from Democrat Aleczander Stith against independent incumbent Ali Dieng for the Ward 7 seat.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wauwatosa, WI
Government
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartford mayor gun incident, resignation from board sought

HARTFORD, Wis. - The chair of the Washington County Board of Supervisors is calling on one of his own to step down, saying his presence after a gun incident is "unwanted." Timothy Michalak holds two elected positions, mayor of Hartford and Washington County supervisor. After weeks of silence, Mayor Michalak...
HARTFORD, WI
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two candidates compete for District 8 seat on Waukesha Common Council

WAUKESHA — Two candidates will face off in the April 5 election for the Waukesha Common Council’s District 8 seat. Incumbent Beth Moltzan will be challenged by newcomer Stephen Green for the seat. Both of the candidates responded to questions sent by The Freeman. Responses are limited to...
WAUKESHA, WI
The Press Democrat

Windsor council race registration deadline is March 28

Windsor voters have until Monday to register for the April 12 special Town Council election. Two candidates are running to fill the fifth council seat left vacant when longtime Council Member Sam Salmon was appointed mayor after beleaguered Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned last May. Foppoli is the subject of an...
WINDSOR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wauwatosa Common Council
New Britain Herald

New Britain Common Council votes to de-authorize unused bond funding, use portion of money to restructure city's debt

NEW BRITAIN – The Common Council voted to de-authorize unused bond funding on completed capital projects and use a portion of the money to restructure the city’s debt. In a special meeting Wednesday, the Council made the decision after accepting a report of the Standing Bonding Subcommittee of the Common Council Committee on Administration, Finance and Law, which recommended closing out completed projects. The committee met March 16 to discuss the reallocation of funding from projects which have already been completed and no longer need the surplus of funds.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
22 WSBT

Elkhart Common Council approves new public safety facilities

Elkhart, Ind. — “We're pumping dollars into this building just to keep it afloat,” said Jessica McBrier, Elkhart Police Public Information Officer. It's gone beyond just making repairs, to now finding a new place for the Elkhart police department to call home. The common council approved two...
ELKHART, IN
Romesentinel.com

Rome Common Council may boost sidewalk rebate amount

ROME — Rome Common Council will consider authorizing a temporary rebate increase to the Sidewalk Rebate Program for 2022 during its regular meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Common Council Chambers of City Hall. Department of Public Works Commissioner Butch Conover has requested authorization...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTUL

City Council approves next step for Race Massacre survivors, descendants

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted 7-2 this week to begin public meetings to discuss what reparations for 1921 Race Massacre survivors and descendants should look like. Some Black Wall Street business owners and descendants say, after more than 100 years of waiting, they don't want...
TULSA, OK
2 On Your Side

Buffalo's Common Council to hold Town Hall meeting with city's new police commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents will have a chance to meet the city's new Police Commissioner later this week. University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt announced the Common Council will host a Town Hall meeting with Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Thursday at 5:30 PM. It will take place at the Frederick Law Olmsted at Kensington School #156 on Suffolk St.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lawsuit challenges Pewaukee road use fee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - A new way to pay for fixing your sidewalks, streetlights and roads. More than a dozen communities are considering treating streets like a utility and charging property owners a fee based on road usage, but the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce is suing to stop this. Money to...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wrongfully convicted Milwaukee man deserves $1M, state board finds

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin claims board on Thursday asked the Legislature to award nearly $1 million to a Milwaukee man who spent 24 years in prison for crimes he did not commit. The claims board, in its unanimous decision Thursday, awarded Daryl Dwayne Holloway $25,000, which is the most allowed...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy