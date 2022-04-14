Ohio Supreme Court rejects 4th legislative maps

(CNN) — The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday a GOP request that it upend a congressional map adopted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court that was preferred by Democrats. The justices gave no explanation for their decision not to intervene in the matter. That redistricting plan had a Republican lean but was still favored by Democrats because of the potential that it could give them at least one additional seat in the US House.
(The Center Square) – Nineteen attorneys general, led by Indiana, have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri against the Biden administration. They’re asking the Supreme Court to uphold a lower court’s order instructing the Biden administration...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools leaders expressed opposition on Tuesday for a proposed bill that would regulate discussion surrounding sexual orientation and race in Ohio classrooms. A statement written on behalf of the Columbus City Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon and CCS union leaders refers...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many states have been loosening their gun laws in recent years. This year Ohio allowed people to carry handguns without a permit — a move that enjoys the support of just 20% of Americans, the Pew Research Center reports. When Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate...
Comments / 0