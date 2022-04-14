ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Supreme Court rejects 4th legislative maps

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe court struck down the latest...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Madison365

Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to block Wisconsin congressional map but sides with Republicans in state legislative map dispute

(CNN) — The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday a GOP request that it upend a congressional map adopted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court that was preferred by Democrats. The justices gave no explanation for their decision not to intervene in the matter. That redistricting plan had a Republican lean but was still favored by Democrats because of the potential that it could give them at least one additional seat in the US House.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOL-TV

As gun laws loosen, gun deaths increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many states have been loosening their gun laws in recent years. This year Ohio allowed people to carry handguns without a permit — a move that enjoys the support of just 20% of Americans, the Pew Research Center reports. When Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy