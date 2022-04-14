PREP SPORTS: Argo assistant, former CMR mentor Mike McLean to be honored nationally

University of Providence assistant men's basketball coach Mike McLean was selected for induction into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Montana Coaches Association announced.

"I was surprised," said McLean, who joined the Argo staff as an assistant coach when head coach Steve Keller took over the program in 2018. "I didn't know how it really even came to be. Somebody nominated me and I guess it went from there. I was totally surprised."

McLean, who is a member of the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame, began his head coaching career at Peerless High School in 1981, serving as the both the basketball and track and field coach for one season. After a year at Peerless, he moved to Chester, where he coached the boys basketball team, the junior high football team and served as athletic director for the last seven years of his 12-year tenure. He won back-to-back state championships as the head coach of Chester in the 1991 and 1992 seasons.

He then moved to Great Falls in 1994 to begin a 24-year career as the head coach of Charles M. Russell High School. He guided the Rustlers to four state championships (2000-02, 2004). McLean retired with a head coaching record of 356-176 and six state championships.

McLean also spent 12 years as an assistant softball coach at CMR, where he helped the Rustlers win seven state titles. During his 32-year career, McLean played a part in 13 state championships. He is a six-time Montana Coaches Association coach of the year.

"I'm thankful for all my players and coaches and people that supported me along the way," McLean said. "I couldn't have done it without any of them. It was an honor to coach them and be around the coaching profession and it still is. That's what I like to do. I'm not the head guy right now and call the shots but I still enjoy being around the guys."

McLean's National Hall of Fame Induction will take place June 21 in Des Moines, Iowa.

"It sounds weird," McLean said. "I'm just a coach. I wouldn't say I'm a Hall of Fame coach. I'm just like any other coach. I just go out there every day and do my job. That's all I do."