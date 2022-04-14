ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Major road work on State Route 20 in Colusa County

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

Work has begun on a 1.7-mile stretch of State Highway 20 east of the Colusa County Airport in Colusa.

According to a release issued by the California Department of Transportation (Caltans), crews began clearing vegetation along the highway between Niagara Avenue and Steidlmayer Road on Thursday as part of a $9.1 million project that will widen shoulders to 8 feet, repave the roadway and improve drainage systems. These efforts will continue today as well.

“During early May, crews are scheduled to place temporary concrete barriers, or K-rail, on one side of the roadway, which will reduce the width of the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes to 11-feet wide to accommodate major construction activity,” read the release.

Motorists may expect construction activity during the daytime and nighttime hours Monday through Saturday and, although most of the road work will be performed behind the barrier, motorists may expect intermittent traffic-interfering work.

“During construction the speed limit in the project work zone will be reduced to 45 miles per hour,” read the release. “Caltrans reminds motorists to Be Work Zone Alert and slow down.”

Caltrans officials said Teichert Construction of Sacramento is the prime contractor. Work is expected to be completed by early fall, but this schedule is subject to change due to weather or unexpected events.

According to the release, Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 highway lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.

For more information or to get project updates, visit the CaltransDistrict3 Facebook page.

For current highway road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.



Ocean City Today

Maryland issues travel advisory for Route 90 work

State Highway Administration crews will be performing maintenance work along Route 90 during the overnight hours next week, forcing motorists to use alternate routes into Ocean City. According to a press release from the Maryland Department of Transportation, the 12- mile stretch of Route 90 will be closed from 7...
OCEAN CITY, MD
