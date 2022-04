While the Mariners’ bats started the 2022 season on a down note, the opposite can be said of young right-handed starting pitcher Logan Gilbert. Gilbert had a solid rookie campaign in 2021 that culminated with a 2.70 ERA over his final six starts, which all resulted in Mariners wins, and he’s certainly carried over that strong finish and then some through his first two starts of 2022. He’s allowed just one earned run across 10 innings (0.90 ERA) while walking one, striking out 11 and allowing only seven hits.

