ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough deputy awarded for adopting child after horrific murder case

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ergiW_0f9iq71C00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A story with a horrific start is now reaping rewards for the family involved.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody traveled to Tampa on Thursday to present a Back the Blue Award to Corporal Mike Blair of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Blair and his wife Danyell adopted the son of a convicted killer after they met the young child in a hospital as he recovered from his own wounds.

Ronnie Oneal sentenced to 3 life terms plus 60 years for brutal murders of girlfriend, daughter

Ronnie Oneal III caught the attention of the Tampa Bay area and the nation with his antics in court earlier last year as he insisted on acting as his own attorney in his double murder trial.

When it was over, jurors convicted Oneal of killing his girlfriend Kenyatta Barron and his daughter Ron’niveya, and of the attempted murder of his son, Ronnie.

“I think God put Danyell and Corporal Mike in your life and you, more importantly in theirs. You have been a blessing to them and I know because they’ve told me it’s been an honor for them to stand by your side after that hard night and helped you heal and he told me, this really big brave police officer told me, that you have made him even braver,” said Moody as she addressed the Blair Family.

Under a new state law, the Blair’s also received a one-time cash benefit for adopting little Ronnie.

The program presents law enforcement families $10,000 if they adopt a child, and $25,000 if they adopt a child with special needs.

The Blair’s received the larger benefit because Ronnie is still recovering from the wounds he received at the hands of his father on the night of the murders.

Corporal Blair thanked his wife and the rest of his family, calling them the true heroes for opening their home and their hearts to Ronnie.

“We hope to encourage others and we hope this story does encourage others to get involved in fostering and domestic adoption. We got a lot of kids out there,” said Blair.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hillsborough#The Murders#Tampa Bay Area#The Blair Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy