Boise city council sets Interfaith Sanctuary appeal hearing for next week

The Interfaith Sanctuary appeal hearing will begin in front of the Boise City Council starting on Monday, after the homeless shelter’s relocation request to an area on State Street was denied.

The hearing will be the next chapter in the saga involving Interfaith Sanctuary and the city of Boise.

The shelter’s initial request was denied in early January after a 5-1 vote from the Boise Planning & Zoning Commission.

The denial came after a nearly year-long fight over the shelter move. Interfaith Sanctuary announced the project in January of last year.

It then escalated into a number of tense neighborhood meetings, alterations to the original proposal, and a city-ordered pause for a task force, according to reporting by BoiseDev.

The sanctuary’s lease was set to time out in March, but the new building owner had agreed to give the shelter an extension to stay as long as the application for its new location goes forward. That leaves Interfaith in a challenging spot.

The first day of the appeal hearing will begin with presentations from staff and neighborhood associations followed by questions from the city council. Public testimony begins Tuesday, and the council will hear from in-person testifiers first followed by virtual testifiers.

Once everyone has testified, the council will move to deliberate.

The full hearing schedule is Monday through Thursday of next week and it will then carry over into Monday, April 25. All hearings are scheduled from 4-9 p.m. except for Tuesday’s, which is on the docket for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who would like to testify can only do so if they have testified previously to the planning and zoning commission in December.

For in-person testimony: Check-in at the first-floor lobby of Boise City Hall and receive a wristband. Individuals will not be able to testify in-person if they do not have a wristband.

For virtual testimony: Check-in on Zoom. Individuals will be called on when the session moves to virtual testimony.

If you check-in to testify, you will have a chance to speak, but not necessarily on that day or at a specific time.

The deadline to submit any visual aids for testimony has passed.

Testimony will be limited to three minutes per party of record.