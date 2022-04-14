Japanese picnic, Easter activities this weekend

The nine Weeping Cherry trees given to Lima by Harima-cho, Japan, are in bloom at the Lima Sister’s Japanese Garden. A picnic at the Lima Sister Cities Association Japanese Garden, at the corner of Elizabeth and Eureka streets, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16. David Trinko | The Lima News

LIMA — The Lima Sister Cities Association will hold a Japanese-themed picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Japanese Garden, 202 W. Eureka St., Lima.

The cherry blossom picnic will feature Japanese food and green tea samples, as well as music, games and prizes. Visitors should bring their own lunch, non-alcoholic beverages and lawn chairs. The parking lot for the Y and its restrooms will be available. See www.limasistercities.com for more information.

Easter celebrations around the region include:

Ahl Family Easter Dinner: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday via drive-thru at the front entrance of the Wingate Hotel, 175 W. Market St., Lima.

There will be 600 bags of unprepared food available on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one bag per family.

Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday at New Creation Church, 8127 E. Main St., Ottawa. The event is for children up to 17 years of age. Bikes and other prizes will be awarded.

Easter celebrations: 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Shawnee Alliance Church, 4455 Shawnee Road, Lima.

The children’s and youth ministries will be in operation during all services. Birth through PreK is held at the West Campus, and grades K-8 are held at the East Campus.

Easter Service: 11 a.m. Sunday at Gilboa United Methodist Church, 102 Franklin St., Gilboa.

Easter sunrise service, play: 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 E. Washington St., Pandora.

The service will include a play enacted by the Pandora/Gilboa Confirmation class.

There will be a breakfast following the service beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Hilty Home Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday at Hilty Home front lawn, 304 Hilty Drive, Pandora. Ages 9 and younger. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and pose for pictures with the participants.

Participants should bring their own baskets for collecting eggs. Entry into the main building, including restrooms, will be closed during this event.

The event will be canceled if raining.

Easter Bunny at Lima Mall: All day Friday and Saturday, outside Old Navy at the Lima Mall, 2400 Elida Road, Lima.

Resurrection Sunday service: 11 a.m. Sunday at In Faith Ministries, 1575 E. High St., Lima.

Other events around the region include:

American Legion charity Bingo: 5 p.m. doors open Friday and Sunday, and at 6:45 games begin at American Legion Post 96, 711 S. Shore Drive, Lima.

Allen County Genealogy Society: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Allen County Museum in the Seward-Folsom Auditorium at 620 W. Market St., Lima.

The topic of this month’s meeting is “Using scanners and scanning devices to preserve your photographs and documents.” There will be several kinds of devices demonstrated.