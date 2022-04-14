ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, VA

House fire in Bluefield sends two to the hospital

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voaDV_0f9ioVND00

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Bluefield on the morning of Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Bluefield Fire Chief Danny Evans said the call came in just after 6 am.m for a fire on Virginia Avenue in Bluefield Virginia. Two people were in the home, one was rescued and taken to Bluefield Princeton Community Hospital.

The other fell from the roof and was taken to Roanoke.

Bluefield West Virginia fire department, Bluefield Virginia Fire Department, Bluefield Virginia Police department, and Tazewell EMS responded to the fire.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Both lanes of 219 closed due to accident

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – An accident in Greenbrier County has closed both lanes of County Route 219. According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, the accident happened near Maple Carriage Drive, and as of yet no injuries have been reported. Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, Greenbrier EMS, Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department, and Lewisburg Police Department are all […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

ATV accident sends two people to the hospital

DOTHAN, WV (WVNS) — A late-night ATV accident sends two people to the hospital. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley confirmed deputies received notice of an accident on Okey L Patteson Road in Dothan, WV involving two ATVs around 12:00 a.m. March 18, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found two men unconscious, Richard Adkins and Charles Higginbotham. […]
DOTHAN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluefield, VA
Bluefield, VA
Sports
City
Community, VA
Bluefield, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Bluefield, WV
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Bluefield, WV
Sports
City
Roanoke, WV
WOWK 13 News

Four-vehicle crash on Corridor G

UPDATE (April 12, 2022, at 2:06 p.m.) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 119 South (Corridor G), specifically at the traffic light for Dudley Farms Plaza in Charleston. Metro says no one was taken for medical treatment, and all parties in the crash signed refusals for treatment. In addition to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WCIA

Shooting on I-74 in Champaign sends two to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An early Saturday morning shooting on Interstate 74 in Champaign sent two to the hospital, according to Illinois State Police in a Saturday afternoon press release. Illinois State Police responded to a shooting in the Eastbound lanes of I-74 between Prospect and Neil around 2:00 a.m. Once police arrived on scene, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WJHL

Boy dies in Marion house fire

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — An early-morning house fire in the 100 block of Fortner Avenue took the life of a boy, according to police. At 12:38 a.m. Friday, Smyth County deputies arrived at the scene to find the house engulfed in flames as several crews worked to extinguish the fire. A release from the Smyth […]
MARION, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Virginia State Police#Accident#Bluefield Fire#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WLTX.com

Child slapped by school bus driver in Virginia, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle,...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Man sentenced to prison for forcing child to eat dog feces

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Rock, West Virginia was the second suspect to be sentenced to prison in a child neglect investigation in Mercer County. Dakota Scott Dillow was sentenced to four to 20 years in prison for charges of conspiracy, sexual assault, and malicious assault. Court documents state Dillow forced the 9-year-old […]
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy