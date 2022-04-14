House fire in Bluefield sends two to the hospital

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Bluefield on the morning of Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Bluefield Fire Chief Danny Evans said the call came in just after 6 am.m for a fire on Virginia Avenue in Bluefield Virginia. Two people were in the home, one was rescued and taken to Bluefield Princeton Community Hospital.

The other fell from the roof and was taken to Roanoke.

Bluefield West Virginia fire department, Bluefield Virginia Fire Department, Bluefield Virginia Police department, and Tazewell EMS responded to the fire.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

