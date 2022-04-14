ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

City of Kettering working to help Tenneco employees transition to new jobs

By Riley Phillips
 3 days ago

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – According to a WARN Notice sent out this week, the first wave of layoffs at the Tenneco Automotive plant in Kettering will begin on June 12, 2022.

It is part of the company’s plan to eventually stop all operations in Kettering by December 2023. While the news of the closure was difficult for the close to 600 employees at the plant, the City of Kettering is trying to soften the blow.

“Our goal is to help the region with this and to help those employees stay in the homes they’re in, the apartments they’re in, the school districts they’re in, give them the opportunity to try to find what they need in their current situation,” Mark Schwieterman, city manager of Kettering, said.

Over the last several months, Schwieterman said the city has been working to ensure those employees are not left hanging next year. They teamed up with organizations in Montgomery County and Sinclair Community College to offer job training and education.

“They have needs for education, skills training, other jobs, all of the things that come with being unemployed or being out of work and we’re able to assist them them,” Schwieterman said.

Schwieterman hopes this will allow these employees to stay in the Miami Valley.

“Our goal is to help the impacted employees so it’s been going well from that standpoint., Obviously, very unfortunate when people lose their jobs, but the community and the region is working together to assist those employees,” Schwieterman said.

DAYTON, OH
