JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies took an adult male into questioning in connection to a homicide investigation on Thursday. That happened hours after deputies had responded to the same address where the homicide occurred, for a welfare check. Deputies responded to the 10200 block of W. Geddes Circle at 1:45 p.m. on a reported homicide after the 911 caller stated there had been a murder. When deputies arrived, they encountered the adult male who had called 911, on the front lawn. Deputies found a deceased adult female victim when they entered the home. The victim had sustained...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO