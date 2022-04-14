Throwback Thursday: The return of the muscle car

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
Lluvia D’Orr Utterberg Springer, age 79, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, April, 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Edge O’ Dells Resort, N555 U.S. Highway 12, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Disease – here’s the link to the tribute page.
Margaret A. Fry, age 77 of Lime Ridge passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Serenity House in Tomah, WI. She was born on January 4, 1945 in Tama, Iowa the daughter of Dale and Frances (Matula) Bovenmyer. Margaret married Roland Fry on October 24, 1964. She enjoyed doing...
(Dubuque, IA) — Iowa’s last greyhound racetrack is now in its final season. The Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque opened Saturday for what will be a very brief 2022 season. This incarnation of the track was launched in 2015, though it’s been an Iowa tradition for more than 35 years. Greyhound breeding dropped off dramatically after Florida voters recently approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate dog racing. The last races in Dubuque will be held on May 15th, leaving only three other dog tracks in the nation — two in West Virginia and one in Arkansas, and the Arkansas track is also closing after this season.
Gunvar Haesler died peacefully surrounded by her family on April 9, 2022 at the age of 96. She was born October 28, 1925 in Blanchardville, WI to Andrew and Elise Lien. As a musical family of seven girls and three boys, they loved singing and dancing. Gunvar was selected to sing with the popular Lawrence Welk band at the legendary Turner Hall in Monroe, WI.
Two-month-old Harry is looking for a forever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
Comments / 0