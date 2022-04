SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they are hoping to identify a second suspect in the shooting of a store clerk earlier this month in West Shreveport. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head and in the shoulder just before midnight on April 6 while working at the Circle K on Jefferson Paige at Pines Rd. A customer found him lying on the floor suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in now critical condition, but he is expected to survive.

