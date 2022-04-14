Teen stabbed by NYC store owner over shoplifting: police
A 16-year-old was stabbed in Lower Manhattan Thursday after a store owner chased him down because the teen stole goods from his shop, police said.
The shoplifter was stabbed in the chest just after 3 p.m. and rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to police.
Moments before the stabbing, the teen had snatched something from a nearby shop, cops said.
The store owner had chased down the teen and attacked him, according to police.
It was unclear if the teen was stabbed just after 3 p.m. at a Duane Reade at 100 Delancey Street or at a smoke shop at 161 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side, cops said.
The attacker, whose name was not known, was arrested, police said.
