ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Teen stabbed by NYC store owner over shoplifting: police

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A 16-year-old was stabbed in Lower Manhattan Thursday after a store owner chased him down because the teen stole goods from his shop, police said.

The shoplifter was stabbed in the chest just after 3 p.m. and rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to police.

Moments before the stabbing, the teen had snatched something from a nearby shop, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3per_0f9ik2FT00
The stabbing victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital after the incident.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuaBE_0f9ik2FT00
Police said the Lower East Side attacker was arrested.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCTjK_0f9ik2FT00
Police said the teen had shoplifted just before they were stabbed.

The store owner had chased down the teen and attacked him, according to police.

It was unclear if the teen was stabbed just after 3 p.m. at a Duane Reade at 100 Delancey Street or at a smoke shop at 161 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side, cops said.

The attacker, whose name was not known, was arrested, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

NEW YORK (AP) — The person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself, two law enforcement officials say. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Boy held at knifepoint by 4 robbers in the Bronx, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boy was robbed at knifepoint by four men inside a supermarket in the Bronx, police said Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. on April 3, the 16-year-old victim was followed by the suspects when he entered a supermarket along West Fordham Road near Andrews Avenue North, according to authorities. There, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Store#Shoplifting#Police#Shoplifter#Lower Manhattan#Bellevue Hospital
PIX11

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man arrested for rape of woman inside apartment building: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police have arrested the man who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Jason Dickerson, 34, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and rape, police said. Dickerson is accused of raping a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Police: Lost child found on Bronx street

Police say a lost child was found on a Bronx street Friday morning. The child was found around 6:40 a.m. at East 148th Street and Brook Avenue. Police say officers canvassed the area with the child to find a parent or guardian. The child was ultimately taken to NYC Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy