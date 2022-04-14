Teen stabbed by NYC store owner over shoplifting: police

A 16-year-old was stabbed in Lower Manhattan Thursday after a store owner chased him down because the teen stole goods from his shop, police said.

The shoplifter was stabbed in the chest just after 3 p.m. and rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to police.

Moments before the stabbing, the teen had snatched something from a nearby shop, cops said.

Police said the Lower East Side attacker was arrested.

The store owner had chased down the teen and attacked him, according to police.

It was unclear if the teen was stabbed just after 3 p.m. at a Duane Reade at 100 Delancey Street or at a smoke shop at 161 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side, cops said.

