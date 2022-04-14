Macon County Health Department announces upcoming vaccine clinics

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced that it will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

The clinics will happen on Tuesday and Thursday at the MCHD building in Decatur, located at 1221 East Condit Street, between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m.

All three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – will be available to people receiving their first, second and booster doses. Each vaccine will be administered to the people who have been approved to receive them – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved everyone aged 18 years and older; Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people aged five to 17.

People who want to receive a vaccine dose do not need to schedule an appointment, but appointments are preferred. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 217-423-6988 ext. 1100. People are asked to bring their insurance card if possible.

Second dose appointments, if needed, will be scheduled during first-dose appointments.

People are eligible for a booster shot if they are five months removed from a second Pfizer and Moderna dose or if they are two months removed from their last Johnson & Johnson shot. People aged 50 and older are eligible for a second booster shot if it has been at least four months since their last booster shot.

