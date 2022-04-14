Traffic jam on I-85 SB in Montgomery cleared

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police and firefighters responded to an early morning fire at Al’s Tires Thursday morning off of St. Stephen’s Road. The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. on April 14. No reports have come in on if anyone had been injured nor what the cause of the fire could be. […]

PRICHARD, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO