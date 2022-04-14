Traffic jam on I-85 SB in Montgomery cleared

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called around 10:20 a.m. to the 400 block of North Bainbridge Street after a call of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman, who has not been identified, dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a woman following a string of armed robberies that happened in less than 30 minutes Wednesday morning. Police took Andrea Brown, 34, of Montgomery, into custody Thursday and charged her with five counts of first-degree robbery. The crimes happened around...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured after a crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Jackson Hospital, according to Montgomery police. Capt. Saba Coleman said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. near the area of the Mulberry Street exit. Three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were involved. At the scene,...
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash on I-59 Southbound has shut down all lanes of traffic in Fairfield on Wednesday, March 23, at approximately. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Highway Patrol Division was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 southbound near exit 118 Valley […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man in life-threatening condition. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, police responded to an area hospital around 2 a.m. Monday on reports of a person being treated for a gunshot wound. An investigation has...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An east Alabama woman was arrested on multiple counts of chemical endangerment of a child, according to Dothan police. On Saturday, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Likimbria Boyton, 26, in the 1000 block of South Oates Street. While making the...
Meghan Sealy put her young son Jack in the car for a routine trip to Taco Casa and Target. The drive quickly turned from routine to terrifying. Meghan agreed to allow us to share her story hoping that it would serve as a warning for others. Meaghan said "I am...
Strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes are expected in Alabama on Tuesday, and some schools have already announced early dismissals. Storms could begin in west Alabama by this afternoon and will shift eastward through the evening and into the overnight hours, gradually lowering in intensity as they do. The strongest storms...
GREENVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A $12,500 reward is being offered to find clues in the killings of two men found in a burned car in Butler County. The men were found slain in June 2021, but the case remains a mystery, Al.com reported. A logging crew working in some woods found the car off Mt. […]
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms a two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night. It happened on Clolinger Road. Chief Taylor says it appears the two-year-old girl got away from her mother when she was hit by a driver who was passing through the area on his […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was arrested on an arson charge following a Saturday afternoon structure fire. S.L. Cooper, assistant fire chief for Montgomery Fire/Rescue, said the Bureau of Investigations responded to the two-story apartment complex in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road around 1:20 p.m. Cooper said one unit sustained minor damage.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An update to a bizarre story where the body of a Huntsville woman was found in the back of a police transport van. This goes back to October when Christina Nance’s body was discovered inside an old inmate transport van in the Huntsville Police Department parking lot after police say Nance climbed in on her own.
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police say a man was fatally shot on Monday. According to Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford, the shooting happened around noon on First Avenue near Kayser Street. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Hayes of Selma. Fulford said they’re following up on leads...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound .9 miles south of Exit 61: PA 944 – WERTZVILLE ROAD had closed a lane causing a traffic disruption Wednesday morning. It has since been cleared. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 13-year-old is dead in a Monday afternoon shooting and Opelika police are asking the public for help with the investigation. Police responded to the 300 block of WitteL Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on reports of a gunshot victim. On scene, they found the teen suffering from a single gunshot wound. First responders started life-saving measures, then transported the victim to East Alabama Medical Center where they died at 5:15 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An incident near the I-85/I-65 southbound interchange has cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT says the incident happened on the ramp from I-85 southbound to I-65 southbound. It temporarily blocked the right and left shoulders of the ramp. Cameras showed a car and a tractor-trailer may have been involved.
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police and firefighters responded to an early morning fire at Al’s Tires Thursday morning off of St. Stephen’s Road. The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. on April 14. No reports have come in on if anyone had been injured nor what the cause of the fire could be. […]
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters in Forestdale are working diligently to determine what caused a food truck to explode Friday at the Forestdale square. Witnesses say the food truck owner was inside when the chaos began and was quickly transported to the hospital. Several saw the chaos unfold, and that...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in an April 5 Montgomery robbery investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Demarkeio Felder, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery following an incident that Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of Zelda Road. Court documents indicated that...
Comments / 0