Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia, The Independent can reveal.The government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine, it has emerged.Britain has active contracts worth at least £294,803,502 with 15 multinationals that are still doing business in Russia, according to an analysis carried out by The Independent. Ministers have been urged to sever ties with these companies and cancel all recently signed contracts.More than 600 companies have withdrawn from Russia since the beginning of the...

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO