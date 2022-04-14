ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

What we know – and don’t know – following FBI investigation, apparent raid of Champaign home

By Renée Cooper
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbjb8_0f9iimdw00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The federal government is notoriously tight-lipped about investigations. The situation was no different the day after an FBI investigation landed federal officers at a home in west Champaign.

Neighbors told us they were awakened Wednesday by loud pops “like gunshots” around 6 a.m. An apparent raid of the house at the corner of Brentwood and Goldenview Drives was underway.

A representative with the Springfield FBI office wouldn’t say whether investigating officers were there on a search warrant, an arrest warrant, or both. She only said if agents were there, “they obviously found something.”

When it was clear officials wouldn’t reveal anything more, Target 3 reporters went to the house. No one answered the door that was marred by a blunt force object (or objects). The screen door had been pulled from its spring. It sat on the side of the porch.

Nearby neighbors who reporters encountered had never met the people who live in the house.

Most of what we know about what happened Wednesday is what we’ve seen from witness video. An armored police truck, equipped with an apparent battering ram, knocked down a portion of the fence. Officers in helmets and heavy gear entered the house, and a photo of the scene shows, at one point, at least three people were sitting on the back of the police truck with their hands behind their backs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ct4eC_0f9iimdw00

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of Illinois would “neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation” stemming back to the federal court.

A search of a nationwide federal court database revealed no federal charges have been filed throughout the state within the last week.

No one was booked into the jails that hold federal inmates from Champaign County Wednesday or Thursday either.

Neither of these discoveries rules out an arrest or a federal case being opened in the days to come. There also remains a possibility that charges trace out of state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Heavy police presence at Champaign apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A police investigation is underway Saturday night in Champaign near 4th and Bradley. A man has been called out of the house by police. Only one person at this time has exited the home. He has left in a police vehicle. The scene is located to the east of the Church […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Details of deadly stabbing come out in court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Friends and family gathered in front of the Champaign County courthouse Thursday calling for justice for someone they lost, and an end to violence. His name is Nzengeli Mfwamba. He was hit in the head with a hammer and stabbed several times outside his home. Authorities said his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Fbi
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police responding to situation on Paula Drive

UPDATE: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are responding to a situation on Paula Drive at McKinley Avenue. Our on-scene reporter said there was a bunch of evidence markers there. Champaign Police Officers and State Police are on scene. A crime scene van just pulled up. We are trying to get more information on what […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

One man dead after Friday night shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a shooting in Bloomington Friday night. Shortly before midnight, the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) received a disturbance call. Officers dispatched reported hearing gunshots before their arrival. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the steps of a residence on E. Mill […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WCIA

Autopsy results: Woman dies from chopping wounds

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s body was found in a Decatur house in January. Autopsy results recently revealed that she died from multiple chopping wounds. The Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day stated, “Helena Beams’ injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Woman shot in neck while driving down North Market Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was shot, but is in stable condition after suffering non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning. Authorities said that they reported to Hunters Pond Run off Twins Drive in Champaign at around 2:43 a.m. After investigation, they discovered that the victim was driving north down North Market Street when she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Police investigating after man found dead inside house

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found dead inside a house on Saint Andrews Circle Tuesday night. At around 7:50 p.m., Rantoul Police were dispatched to an area on Saint Andrews Circle for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 20-year-old Rayvell Lofton inside […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for bank robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is asking for the public’s help in solving a bank robbery that happened last week. On April 8, a man entered the U.S. Bank at 800 East Grand Avenue and displayed a gun, demanding money from the teller. He fled south on foot after […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Rural Effingham Woman Arrested Following Search Warrant

Monday 04/11/2022, a rural Effingham resident was taken into custody following the service of a search warrant at her residence. Tabatha S. Arrasmith, 32, of rural Effingham, Illinois was taken into custody without incident. In the early morning hours of 4/11/2022, Effingham County Deputies obtained information and evidence of Illegal...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy