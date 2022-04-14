EPCC’s new building dedicated to Arts, Science & Technology

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPCC Valle Verde is the college’s largest campus, and it has just opened the doors to the Arts, Science & Technology (AST) building with a grand opening ceremony. The ATS will develop programs that lead to high-demand and high-paying careers like cybersecurity, information technologies, and sciences.

The new building will have cutting edge science and computer science labs with the latest technology and collaborative research spaces. It also features a First Year Experience Center which will ensure new students have the adequate support to stay in school and complete their degrees.





“EPCC is committed to ensuring high-quality experiences and providing robust support needed for student success,” EPCC President Dr. William Serrata said.

The AST holds a time capsule with EPCC memorabilia and historical items, that was sealed during the college’s 50 th Anniversary in 2019 and is scheduled to be open in 2044 during the college’s 75 th Anniversary.

