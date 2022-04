Three capital-region teams were in the top half of the most recent NJ.com Top 20, and two games between the three of them are set for this week. The first of those games is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m., when No. 8 Notre Dame will go to No. 6 Steinert for what will already be their second meeting of the season. Steinert was a 5-4 winner over Notre Dame on April 5 in a back-and-forth game that saw the Irish lead 2-0 after two innings, see Steinert pull ahead 5-2 in the sixth, and make a seventh-inning rally that came up just a run short.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO