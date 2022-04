DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department were notified on April 8 that a possible stolen vehicle from Louisiana had been seen. When officers arrived at a Walmart located at 2800 Spring Ave. SW, they found the stolen vehicle. When officers attempted to detain the driver, he fled into a wooded area. However, officers located and detained the driver.

DECATUR, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO