ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. DPH commissioner to no longer mandate mask use in health care settings, homeless shelters

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8KQv_0f9iiEpM00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Provisions of an order by the Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner that require mask use in health care settings and homeless shelters will expire Friday.

The department and Commissioner Manisha Juthani announced Thursday that three executive/commissioner’s orders will be terminated at midnight Friday.

A current commissioner’s order requires the use of masks in the above settings. Though universal mask use in health care facilities will no longer be mandated by an order, it may still be required in certain health care settings.

Provisions of this order mandating the use of masks inside schools only if it is required by a school board or local authority will remain in effect until June 30.

The termination of Executive Order 14 D will end the modification of various provisions of the General Statues governing the licensure, permitting of health care professionals and supervision of various health care professionals.

The commissioner’s order authorizing alternative COVID-19 vaccine administrators will also be terminated . Professionals authorized under the order with the exception of dental hygienists can continue to administer COVID vaccines in accordance with declarations issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the federal PREP Act.

“We are in a far different place than we were in March 2020 thanks to the tools we have at our disposal including COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, state supported testing sites and the availability of self-tests,” Juthani said. “And while we are learning to live with this virus and when we should ramp up and ramp down with our preparedness, we are able to move on from these orders which served a very important purpose.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 9

Rick Bars
3d ago

There was never any evidence that masks did anything. The cdc reported over a year ago that 85% of mask wearers get the virus anyway. It would be much more beneficial to give these people Ivermectin. Ivermectin works.

Reply(4)
6
Related
WTNH

East Lyme police arrest Massachusetts man on voyeurism charges

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man accused of putting a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme. Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday as a result of a long investigation by the East Lyme Police Detective Division, based on evidence discovered […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Essence

Connecticut Expedites Death Notification Bill After Deaths Of 2 Black Women

Both Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls died in Bridgeport, Conn. on the same day in separate incidents and neither of their families were immediately notified. Last week, House Bill (HB) 3549, which “would require police who respond to ‘a deceased person or the remains of a person’ to notify the family within 24 hours or if not, to document the reason they failed to do so,” advanced to the full Connecticut State legislature.
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelters#Health Care#Dph#Covid
WTNH

High court approves disciplinary hearings for absent Conn. judge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court unanimously voted Tuesday to begin disciplinary proceedings against a state judge who has not shown up to work for more than two years while continuing to be paid. The court approved an investigation into Judge Alice Bruno and whether there are grounds to remove or suspend her. […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTNH

Man arrested in connection to Waterbury bank robbery

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) –  Waterbury Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in January. Police said on January 19, 2022, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Robert Creighton, allegedly robbed a People’s Bank on Chase Avenue. On Wednesday, police were notified that Creighton was possibly in the area of Grilleytown Road and Lakewood […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WTNH

Apartment complaint leads to drug bust in Ledyard: police

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple drug charges after Ledyard police busted him Thursday night. Nicholas McNeil, 25, is charged with running a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana (more than one kilogram with intent to sell), possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. […]
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy