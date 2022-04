Thousands have gathered and marched in central London in support of Ukraine.The huge sea of protesters, draped in blue and yellow colours, started near Hyde Park, before snaking through the roads towards Trafalgar Square.They chanted “stand with Ukraine” and “stop the war”, with roads being closed off and traffic stopped.The crowd, many from Ukraine, also marched beneath Yoko Ono’s Imagine Peace message on an electronic billboard in Piccadilly.Cheers rang out at Trafalgar Square as a message from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky was played on a huge screen in front of Nelson’s Column.Speaking ahead of the demonstration, Mr Khan said he...

PROTESTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO